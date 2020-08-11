PMS Bowenpally: Lessons from Lord Krishna’s life

By | Published: 7:49 pm

Students of Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally celebrated Sri Krishna Janmashtami at a virtual event organised by the school. Primary children dressed up as Radha and Krishna staged a skit on the life and times and added glitters to the colourful event.

Videos on the glimpses of the life of Lord Krishna were played for the students which conveyed the message that good prevails over evil. Lord Krishna leelas as a child, as a youngster, as a friend, as a guide and philosopher were all part of the celebrations.

