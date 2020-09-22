PMS Bowenpally: Youngsters come up with green ideas at biz fete

By | Published: 9:49 pm

Students of Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally participated in a competition named Nirmaan – The Business Plan which was hosted by Meridian School, Madhapur recently.

The competition was about sharing ideas, innovation and presenting them. It focused on business models following green initiatives and earning profits. It also concentrated on satisfying the needs of the customers in the best way possible.

Some110 teams of two members each and 168 individual participants from 30 schools from various schools across India took part in the event. Two teams and two individual participants from PMS, Bowenpally took part in the event. One of the two teams made it to the final round named ‘The Business Team’. Nafisa Vadnagarwala and Kushi Bansal of class XII Commerce who got selected for the final round expressed happiness over the achievement.

In the final round, the students will pitch for their product and the company Green Glame Fertilizers and Co which promotes organic farming. Students thanked the school management for guiding them to take part in the national level competition.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .