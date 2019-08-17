PNB branch heads meet held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: A meeting of the branch heads of Punjab National Bank of Telangana circle was held here on Saturday as per the directions of the Ministry of Finance. It was attended by RS Rathore, general manager; and Radhika Bhatawadekar, circle head. The purpose of the meeting was to hold a grassroots level consultation, generation of ideas in identifying bottlenecks and to improve credit flow to various sections of the society, according to a press release.

