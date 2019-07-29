Poaching, encroachment still big threats for Tigers in Telangana

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Telangana on Monday had something to cheer about with respect to tiger conservation, with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) saying the State now has 26 tigers, compared to 20 in 2014.

While the increase in tiger population is good news for the State, the sustainability of the big cat population is expected to remain a challenge with the forests inhabited by the tiger in the State facing a variety of threats. Topping these dangers are that of encroachment of forest land, illegal felling of trees, poaching of wildlife, including tigers, and cattle grazing.

For instance, in the four districts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumrum Bheem-Asifabad in which the Kawal Tiger Reserve is spread across, 85.421 hectares of forest land is under encroachment. Sources said even Kagaznagar forest, home to tigress Phalguna which migrated from Maharashtra and gave birth to eight cubs, is facing increasing incidences of encroachment.

Poaching of tigers too has been a problem in the erstwhile Adilabad district with at least three tigers being killed by poachers in the past one year. Even more shocking is the information learnt by Telangana Today that the male tiger killed on January 7 near Shivaram village of Jaipur mandal in Mancherial district was also counted as one of the tigers in Telangana during the 2018 All-India Tiger Census.

Also, it is no secret that the State Forest Department transported a number of spotted deer from Nehru Zoological Park to Mancherial forests to prevent tigers from preying on cattle. But, the deer disappeared within days with poachers having a field day killing them and selling venison in local markets.

Incidentally, on Monday, State Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, complimenting Forest Department officials for the increase in tiger numbers, lamented that hunting and poaching of wildlife, felling of trees and conflict of humans with tigers was resulting in loss of the big cat and other wildlife. “It is our responsibility to protect our forests and wildlife, and the Telangana government has taken strict measures for their protection,” he said.

Funding for tiger, forest protection blocked

Even as the promised Special Tiger Protection Force — a 112-person-strong special unit which was to be formed in Telangana — is yet to see the light of day, a decision was taken to suspend funding for some of the existing tiger and forest protection measures in the State.

The decision came a few days before Monday’s good news that tigers now number 26 in the State, up from 20 in 2014. Among the units for which funds were suspended for until further orders are the strike force units, check posts and dog squads. It may be recalled that as part of the clampdown on illegal timber smuggling from forests, a large number of check posts were set up across Telangana earlier this year.

In erstwhile Adilabad district alone, 22 new forest road check posts were set up to halt timber smuggling and wildlife poaching. The check posts were also to have armed policemen present to assist the unarmed Forest Department staff manning such posts.

Similarly, two squads with dogs, specially trained to track scents in forest areas, too were set up. These were earlier pressed into service to catch poachers who killed tigers and leopards this year. These units were being provided funds from those made available to the Forest Department under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management, but were stopped earlier this month following objections raised by the Central government that CAMPA funds were exclusively meant for afforestation activities.

A Forest Department official said there was some confusion over the nomenclature of the activities that were affected by the recent order to stop funds. This is something that is being sorted out. There are other avenues for funding these activities, the official said.

‘Presence of tiger cubs encouraging sign’

The Telangana State Forest Department said the presence of tiger cubs in the two tiger reserves in the State — Amrabad and Kawal — was an encouraging sign of improvement of the tiger habitat and indicative of the bright future for the tiger population in the State.

The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) put the possible margin of tiger population in Telangana between 23 and 30 while arriving at the figure of the estimated 26 adult tigers in the State. The latest tiger census report was released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

The earlier census operations were conducted in 2006, 2010 and 2014 in undivided Andhra Pradesh. The 2018 tiger census was the first conducted in Telangana. It was carried out from June 23 to June 30, 2018, in Telangana.

Also coming as a boost to tiger conservation efforts is NTCA giving a ‘Good’ rating for the management of Amarabad and Kawal tiger reserves. In its Monitoring Effectiveness Evaluation report for 2018, NTCA moved Kawal up from ‘Fair’ to ‘Good’ rating with a score of 60.16 per cent.

For Amrabad Tiger Reserve, it remained in the ‘Good’ category with a score of 71.09 per cent, inching towards the ‘Very Good’ category which requires a tiger reserve management to receive a score of 75 per cent.

State Forests Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said the increase in tiger numbers in Telangana was a reflection of forest and wildlife protection measures implemented by the State government and the Forest Department. He also complimented the department officials and staff for their work. The Forest Department thanked NGOs that were working for tiger conservation in the State.

