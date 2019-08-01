Poaching: Forest officials kickstart probe in Yadadri-Bhongir

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Forest Department officials conducted an inquiry at Kondapur village of Mothukur mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district on Thursday following rumours that some persons had hunted a deer and consumed the venison.

The officials collected bones from the backyards of three houses in the village and sent them for testing. It is suspected that the incident took place over two days ago. It was found that three persons Nela Ramulu, Nela Dasharatha and Manne Narsimha were absconding lending credence to the rumours of deer poaching.

Mothkur Forest Beat Officer Soma Narsiah said that they had received a phone call complaining that some persons had hunted a deer at Kondapur village. “Following this, we rushed to the village and took up inquiry. Some bones were also collected from the backyards of three houses and sent them to the lab,” he said. Efforts were on to catch the three persons and the case would be clear after questioning them, he added. However, cases would be filed under Wildlife Protection Act if poaching of deer was found to be true and stringent action would be taken against persons involved.

Speaking to media, Ramachandraiah, a villager, said that Nela Ramulu had set up a trap at his farm in Kondapur to poach animals. When he went to the fields to rear sheep more than one month ago, Ramulu had sought his help to slaughter the deer, he added. Ramachandraiah said that he had refused to offer help.

