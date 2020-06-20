Pochampally handlooms fall silent

By | Published: 12:07 am

Nalgonda: Covid-19 lockdown has impacted the weavers as hundreds of looms producing Pochampally Ikkat clothes, went silent in erstwhile Nalgonda for the last two months. In all 10,000 looms, including 6,500 in erstwhile Nalgonda district and 3,500 looms in Warangal district have been dedicated in weaving Pochampally Ikkat sarees and clothes, which have good brand image in international market.

The impact of Covid-19 on handloom sector had actually started in December 2019, when import of yarn and raw material from China was stopped after Covid cases were reported in Wuhan. After December, the price of yarn increased to Rs 4,500 from Rs 3,000. The weavers in Telangana were depending on the yarn imported from China and a rough indication was that nearly 80 per cent of yarn used was being imported from China.

Covid-19 lockdown imposed from March, 2020 has jolted the handloom sector particularly weavers as marketing of Pochampally Ikkat sarees had completely come to standstill due to closure of markets in metros and major towns. The stocks of Pochampally Ikkat sarees, total worth Rs 200 crore were accumulated with 600 master weavers due to lack of marketing facility. The master weavers were unable to give work to the weavers until stocks with them were cleared. It was impacting livelihood of 30,000 to 35,000 weavers and the supporting workers.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Chenetha Joint Action Committee convenor Thadaka Rameh said that metropolitan cities and major towns were market places for Pochamplally Ikkat sarees. All the caste based professions were returning to normalcy post lockdown, but handloom sector was stuck in crisis. Having Rs 200 crore worth stocks of Ikkat sarees without marketing facility, the master weavers were unable to give work to the weavers, which is making them to struggle to keep the pot boiling.

He urged the State government to relax the rules of subsidised yarn to the weavers and also extend Rs 8,000 financial assistance to each family of weavers for next six months. The State government should purchase entire stocks of Pochampally Ikkat sarees to save the handloom sector.

Migrant weavers

But, migrant weaver from Dharmavaram of Andhra Pradesh and working with a master weaver at Chandur in Nalgonda district, were confident that earlier situation, in which they earned more Rs 25,000 per month, would return soon as the Government of Telangana was committed for the development of handloom sector.

A migrant weaver Derangula Ramana, who was working with a master weaver at Chandur, said that they have migrated to Chandur in Telangana keeping in mind that double income, they were earning in Telangana. The textile department has also covered their looms under geo-tagging. He was confident that earlier glory to the weavers would be restored very soon.

Another weaver Chintha Nagesh, who was native of Dharmavaram, said that the master weavers were giving works to them just to to meet the expenditures of their daily needs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .