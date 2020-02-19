Pocharam inaugurates 2BHKs in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 12:03 am

Wanaparthy: Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy, said that there was a necessity for governments and people’s representatives to work as per the aspirations of the people in a democracy. Srinivas Reddy, along with S Niranjan Reddy, Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture, Marketing and Cooperatives, inaugurated 2BHK houses built at a cost of Rs 5.20 Crore at Eerla Thanda and Karne Thanda in Ghanpur mandal and Chennaram village of Revally mandal on Tuesday.

Srinivas Reddy said that a leader who solves the problems of the people is a real leader, pointing-out how Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has devised several schemes like 24 hours free uninterrupted power-supply, provision of drinking water through Mission Bhagiratha, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, KCR Kits, Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubarak and 2BHK houses for the poor, in addition to providing irrigation the people of Telangana, which showed his dedication towards solving the problems of the common people.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had told me just the night before he was going to launch Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak that he was going to announce something big the next day, which would address the problem of rural people who were spending lakhs to perform their daughters’ marriage, pushing them into an unending debt cycle. Only after the scheme was announced the next day could I understand how helpful Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes were for the rural people,” he told the public of Eerla Thanda.

Observing that the Palamuru region was enough to feed the entire State, he recalled how the previous governments had failed to provide irrigation which could have provided food security long before Telangana was formed. “While travelling around this district, I could see how people have been growing paddy everywhere. After keeping aside a little for their domestic consumption, farmers sell the rest to feed the nation. This was only possible by a committed person like Niranjan Reddy, who has been close to my heart, because he was the person who was persistent about irrigating Wanaparthy by convincing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao,” he added.

Talking about 2BHK housing scheme of the State government, he said that the scheme was devised to uphold the pride of the people of Telangana and that the State government is spending Rs 12,000 Crore every year, to give pensions to 42 lakh beneficiaries of pension scheme. Minister Niranjan Reddy, speaking on the occasion, said that though 1400 2BHKs were sanctioned for every assembly constituency, due to difficulty in identifying government lands and other issues, 100 2BHKs were constructed across Wanaparthy constituency and that the remaining were under various stages of construction.

