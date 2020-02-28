Pocharam participates in Pattana Pragathi at Banswada

By | Published: 9:43 pm 9:50 pm

Kamareddy: As part of Pattana Pragathi programme, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy along with district Collector Dr Sharath inspected drainages and streets at fourth ward of Banswada municipality on Friday. He said that the Telangana government launched the Pattana Pragathi to make municipalities and municipal corporations clean and is performing this from 24th February. He said that human health depends upon daily activities like breathing fresh air, drinking water and consuming food and diseases are spreading due to lack of neatness. The Speaker appealed people not to throw garbage on roads and avoid open defecation.

Pocharam said that people should segregate dry and wet garbage, avoid plastic and use dust bins. He appealed people to plant 6 saplings in each and every house. The Speaker also inspected drainages and mission bhagiratha water quality.

Kamareddy Collector Dr Sharath said that people should grow plants in houses and grow avenue plantation in Banswada town and protect it.

