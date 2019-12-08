Pocharam participates in various development works in Banswada

By | Published: 12:41 am

Nizamabad: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Saturday participated in various developmental works at Karegaon and Chetannagar villages in Kotagiri mandal of Banswada Assembly constituency. The Speaker laid foundation stone for a SC community hall at a cost of Rs 7.5 lakh, CC roads worth Rs 20 lakh, 30 double bedroom houses (2BHK) with Rs 1.51 crore at Karegaon. Later, the Speaker inaugurated 40 double bedroom houses which are constructed at a cost of Rs 2.01 crore and also laid foundation stone for a ring road at a cost of Rs 50 lakh at Chetannagar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.