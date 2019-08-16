Pocharam project water released for kharif

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Kamareddy: Zaheerabad MP BB Patil and Yellareddy MLA Jajula Surendhar on Thursday released irrigation water from Pocharam project through its canals.

District Collector Dr Satyanarayana said that the live storage level at the project was 1.60 tmc against its gross storage capacity of 1.82 tmc. The ayacut under the Pocharam project covers 10,500 acres and the daily discharge is 160 cusecs of water which will continue till the end of November.

Patil said that with the release of water from Pocharam project, thousands of farmers will benefit and cultivate crops. Yellareddy RDO Devender Reddy, Irrigation Deputy EE M Venkateshwarlu, officials and public representatives participated in the programme.

