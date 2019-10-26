Pocharam shows his green thumbs, plants six saplings

By | Published: 4:24 pm

Hyderabad: Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Saturday planted six saplings in the State Legislative Assembly premises as part of the Green India Challenge which has been witnessing a large number of politicians, actors, business persons and citizens plant trees by taking up the challenge to do so from others who have already planted saplings.

Srinivas Reddy was challenged by Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and following this, the Speaker planted the saplings and called on everyone to join hands in increasing tree cover and greenery for a better and health environment. After planting the saplings, the Speaker passed on the challenge to TRS secretary general and Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao, Chief Advisor to the government Rajiv Sharma, and Infotech chairman BVR Mohan Reddy.

The Green India Challenge, along with the Hara Hai To Bhara Hai tree planting movement, has so far seen more than three crore saplings being planted across the country and in several other parts of the world.

