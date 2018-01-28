Pocharam Srinivas Reddy asks officials to expedite spice park works

By | Published: 9:00 pm 9:18 pm

Nizamabad: Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy directed officials to speed up work on spice park to facilitate turmeric farmers to process their crop, sell it and obtain profitable price.

The Minister on Sunday inspected the works at Padagal village along with Horticulture Secretary Venkatramreddi and Spice Board member Lingappa.

Union and the State governments were jointly constructing the park with Rs 50 crore budget.

The Telangana government was spending Rs 30 crore for the park. The spice park will facilitate turmeric and chilli farmers to sell their crops at the park and help them avoid mediators.

The Minister also inspected godowns and platforms, and ordered officials to speed up the works.