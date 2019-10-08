POCSO: Six convicted to life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Half a dozen persons were sentenced to life term and 15 others to imprisonment for 10 years in cases booked against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In all, 33 people were convicted for periods ranging from three months to life imprisonment since the inception of the child-friendly court on April 7, 2018 at HACA Bhavan near Traffic Police Control Room here. The cases pending trial were 380 and cases in which the suspects got acquittal were 65, while abated cases were two and cases that were closed were five. Total cases that were disposed were 105.



Recalling the verdicts that were delivered by the court, officials said an auto-rickshaw driver, who raped and impregnated a 13-year-old student whom he used to drop at school, was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by a child-friendly court On September 19.

The same court on August 29 sentenced a 57-year-old mechanic to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and to pay a fine of Rs 2,000 for sexually exploiting a minor girl at his house, they said.

Meanwhile, a special fast track court for cases booked under the POCSO Act has started functioning from HACA Bhavan here on regular basis on all court working days instead of twice a week on Wednesday and Thursday. This is to ensure speedy disposal of cases, officials added.

