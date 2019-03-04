Podcast on rare diseases on Suno India

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: To spread awareness and discuss about rare diseases, a unique podcast has been launched by Suno India.

The podcast will attempt to document challenges and achievements of people with rare medical conditions. The series will strive to bring out the human face behind rare conditions including the patient, families, caregivers, doctors, activists and geneticists working to improve life for people with rare conditions, according to a press release.

“The intent behind the podcast series is to start dialogues on this very critical issue. Not many people know what rare diseases. In many cases, patients themselves do not know that they have a rare disease due to lack of awareness. This podcast is a step towards opening a constructive dialogue,” said Avantika Shrivastava, who will host the six-episode podcast.

Rare diseases are complex in nature, often times life-threatening, can lead to disability, and need medical and allied intervention to maintain a patient’s quality of life. It is estimated that around 6,000 to 8,000 rare diseases exist globally and almost 96 million Indians are said to suffer from rare diseases, but this is at best an estimate since many cases go unreported or misdiagnosed. The podcast series on rare diseases is available at: www.sunoindia.in.