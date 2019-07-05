Podu lands: Forest records to be tallied with revenue records

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: The Minister for Environment and Forests, A Indrakaran Reddy, said on Friday that the State government would soon address the issues pertaining to cultivation of podu lands and the ROFR.

He had a video conference from Nirmal with the Chief Secretary, SK Joshi and officials from districts on issues pertaining to forest lands.

The Chief Secretary asked the Forest Department officials to complete the exercise initiated for notification of the forest lands by the end of July. He wanted the notification of forest lands to be done after tallying the forest records with the revenue records.

He insisted on drafting the services of more staff from the neighbouring districts if needed to complete the task as per schedule. He said records pertaining to 16 lakh acres in Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Jayshankar Bhupalpally, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mahabubabad and Adilabad districts were yet to be examined.

The officials of the Tribal welfare informed the Minister and the Chief Secretary that in all 82,075 applications pertaining to the RoFR were rejected for different reasons.

