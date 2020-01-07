Poetry and power of protests

By | Published: 7th Jan 2020 12:34 am 11:11 pm

‘There is something about poetry that is oppositional…it is a form of dissent… even in its physical form …it doesn’t reach the right-hand margin, it doesn’t reach the bottom of the page…there’s something obstinate about it’, says the English poet, Simon Armitage. Suddenly poetry is everywhere: student protestors reciting, writing and singing poetry, but also institutional ‘reviews’ of poets for seditious content.

Historically, poets did write about oppression, inequalities and injustice: meditations on totalitarianism, hate-mongering, jingoistic nationalism and war in Akhmatova, Auden, Owen, etc. Racial suffering became the subjects of 18th and 19th century English Abolitionist poetry and 20th century African American poets, Maya Angelou, Amiri Baraka, Langston Hughes, mapped the same in an entirely new voice. But if poetry, as Auden claimed, ‘makes nothing happen’, why is poetry the generic flavour of resistance, questioning and protests?

Deeper Meanings

Rachel Tzvia Back argues that protests like poetry due to its ‘drive towards accuracy and truth-telling’. Yet, the poetic is the most compressed use of language, and often tricky to pin down for its ‘meaning’. So how does it serve the purpose of delivering meaning to the protestors, listeners and tyrannical regimes to be inspired, moved or threatened respectively?

Poetry, unlike the realist novel, does not offer up meaning instantly. It slows down interpretation, forces the listener to reflect, make connections and see beyond the immediate words. It ruptures the traditional meanings of words and symbols with its tropes, signalling deeper meanings and emotional content to the listener.

This rupture is possible because poetic language brings to the fore, stealthily, those aspects or phenomena that have been repressed, marginalised or excluded. The critic Julia Kristeva argued that ‘magic, shamanism, esoterism, the carnival, and “incomprehensible” poetry all underscore the limits of socially useful discourse and attest to what it represses’. By masquerading as not useful discourse and as incomprehensible or self-indulgent, poetry points to what is excluded from social discourses.

Decoding Ambiguity

Official discourses of war, for instance, point to the glories of war, the chance for bravery, the necessity of sacrifice. What it excludes is the individual soldier’s account – for which one turns to, say, WB Yeats, whose airman declares:

Those that I fight I do not hate,

Those that I guard I do not love

Is there a better way to reflect on the soldier’s predicament? Think of how Philip Larkin captures the changes wrought by war in ‘MCMXIV’:

Never such innocence,

Never before or since,

…

Without a word – the men

Leaving the gardens tidy,

The thousands of marriages,

Lasting a little while longer:

Never such innocence again.

It is ambiguous whether ‘leaving the gardens tidy’ is about the commitment of men to their gardens, or signals the departure of men for war, leaving their gardens – and by extension, homes – behind. Marriages once lasted longer – which could mean conventions have changed today, or may gesture at marriages that lasted until the husbands died in battle. The end of innocence is not directly related to the war but is implicitly linked to it in these images that we have to decode.

Reflective Role

When the state is hell-bent on classifying those who belong and don’t, a poetic critique of this exclusionary, demonising agenda that could very well serve the protests against xenophobia may be found in CP Cavafy’s ‘Waiting for the Barbarians’. A town comes to a standstill as it waits for the barbarians to arrive. They don’t, and the poem ends with:

Why are the streets and squares emptying so rapidly,

…

Because night has fallen and the barbarians haven’t come.

And some of our men just in from the border say

there are no barbarians any longer.

Now what’s going to happen to us without barbarians?

Those people were a kind of solution.

How can we craft a national identity if we didn’t identify somebody as barbarians and outsiders, asks Cavafy, forcing us to reflect on processes of exclusion.

Thinking Event

Now think of the expansive, inclusive and assimilatory history of India that AK Ramanujan captures so pithily:

Sometimes I think that nothing that ever comes into this house goes out.

Satirising the quest for pure origins, Ramanujan writes:

Itself a copy of lost events, the original is nowhere, of which things, even these hands, seem but copies…

And:

even as I add, I lose, decompose into my elements, into other names and forms, past, and passing, tenses without time, caterpillar on a leaf, eating, being eaten.

Ramanujan works through analogies, allegories and comparisons: the search for origins leaves us with more copies, when we seek a unitary identity, we discover ‘other names and forms’ that constitute us. I am the sum total of many influences and cultures, and there is no ‘core’ identity.

As we work to decipher the metaphor or analogy, we are directed to truths that lie too deep for rhetorical flourishes alone. To pause for reflection renders the protest a more ‘thinking’ event. It is the ‘obstinacy’ of the poem, its resistance to easy appropriation that makes it, like protests, difficult to absorb into mainstream discourse.

If protests constitute a different – oppositional – attitude and stance towards the existing state of affairs, so does the genre of poetry. Protests are signifiers that tell us a different, inconvenient, truth from whatever the state asks us to believe in, and force us to ask: what do the protests mean?

Poetry by making us pay attention to language, like protests, forces us to ask: what does this metaphor mean? Just as poetry shows us how meanings are multiple and plural, the protests say there is no one idea of a culture or nation.

(The author is Professor, Department of English, University of Hyderabad)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .