Poets give a slice of North East life at HLF

Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The second day of Hyderabad Literary Festival provided a platform for prominent writers from North East to present the unique cultures of each mountain and how it is not fair to label them with a single ‘North East tag’.

In a panel discussion ‘Echoes from the Hills’, Easterine Kire, who is an author and a poet from Nagaland, welcomed the audience to visit Nagaland. She also urged tourists not to get stuck in the towns but also pay a visit to the villages and the life there.

Avner Pariat, a poet and novelist from Shillong, said the North East was filled with many tribes and sub-tribes and every tribe was unique in its culture and traditions. He said the North East was just not an area and that it was immensely diverse with around 1,500 languages in just Arunachal Pradesh.

-Dheeraja Manvi

Story explores loyalty, true love

Hyderabad: A storytelling session by Arati Kodali, a techno-economic feasibility consultant, provided insights into issues such as loyalty, true love and goodness and how society treated women across the country.

In her own captivating style, she narrated the story of a rich girl from Konkan coast in Goa who gets married to 11-year-old boy in 1920s. A few years later, her husband dies and from then on she has to face hardships in life till her death.

The girl in the story happened to be one of her distant relatives. Said Arati, “Until the end of her life, she used to shave her head and wear a maroon sari as per the tradition after her husband’s death. She had immense love towards her late husband and never tried to marry another one and lead a normal life,” Arati said.