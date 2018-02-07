Poets laud CM KCR for encouraging Urdu

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Jagtial: Telangana Jagruthi organised an all India Mushaira to mark Telangana’s revolutionary poet Makhdoom Mohiuddin’s birth anniversary at the historic Jagtial Fort. The mushaira was skillfully moderated by Shafeeq Abidi of Bengaluru, whose inimitable style of convening the event and giving it a ‘golden touch’ was key in making the mushaira memorable.

Iqbal Ashar’s biting satire on ‘Acche din’ was heard again and again. The poet also paid tribute to late journalist Gauri Lankesh in the form of a ghazal. Dr Mumtaz Sultana’s couplet on romance left the audience in splits. She also dwelt on controversies surrounding the Taj Mahal.

International fame poet Tahir Faraz lauded the efforts of TS Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He said that at an event in the US, he was asked by a group of poets from Pakistan about the status of Muslims and Urdu language in India. To their query, Faraz showed them a video clip of KCR’s speech in Telangana Assembly on the promotion of Urdu and development of Muslims. That was the perfect answer I could have given to them, Faraz said.

Appeal for unity

Sardar Charan Singh Bashar, a noted poet from Punjab, through his thought-provoking ghazals on the idea of India appealed people to protect the unity and diversity of the country and protect the pluralistic ethos to combat hatred. He observed “Ye duniya nafraton ki aakhri hadd pe hai, ilaaj iska mohabbat ke siwa kuch bhi nahi…”

Jaleel Nizami, a Qatar-based Indian poet, drew a sketch of Telangana movement and the State’s demography through his ghazal. He also lauded the leadership of CM K Chandrashekhar Rao saying the State was on the path of progress under his leadership.

Khan Zia of Tahreek Urdu Telangana shed light on the political scenario in the country. Liaqat Ali Mohsin, vice president, Jagtial Agriculture Market Committee, Typical Jagtiyali, Shoaib Ul Haq Talib, Azhar Koratlavi were among the renowned poets who read nazms and ghazals in their own unique styles.

Telangana Jagruthi leaders felicitated the poets. TRS constituency in charge Sanjay Kumar and others spoke.