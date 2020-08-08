Poland reintroduces restrictions following COVID-19 spike

By | Published: 12:49 pm

Warsaw: Poland has reintroduced restrictions in some parts of the country following a spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

The Health Ministry on Friday eported 809 new cases, a new daily high for the fifth time since last week, bringing the total to 50,324, reports Xinhua news agency.

In an effort to limit the spread of the disease, the Ministry said that it would reintroduce restrictions in a select number of hotspot counties.

Starting on Saturday, the new restrictions will be in place in 19 counties, all in the south or southeast of the country, divided between so-called ‘yellow’ and ‘red’ zones, depending on the severity of the spread.

Yellow areas, where the number of cases rose between 6 and 10 per 10,000 inhabitants over a 2-week period, will see a limit of guests allowed at wedding parties to 100.

Sporting and cultural events will be allowed to host up to 25 per cent of normal spectator capacity, as do theatres and cinemas.

The restrictions will be stricter in the nine “red” areas, where over 10 new cases per 10,000 people have been recorded.

The government mandated mask-wearing in all public places in these areas, including outdoors. Sporting events will only take place without spectators, while gyms and theatres are to be closed.

Wedding celebrations are only allowed up to 50 guests.

The main epicentre in the country remains the southern Silesia region.

Poland gradually started to lift its lockdown efforts at the end of April.

Only some restrictions, such as mask requirements on public transport and certain limits on the number of people in government buildings, remained in place.