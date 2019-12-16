Police action at Jamia Millia, protests continue at MANUU in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:26 pm

Hyderabad: Protests are continuing at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) against the ‘violent action’ of the Delhi police on students of Jamia Millia University in New Delhi on Sunday night.

The protests started on Sunday evening on the MANUU campus in Gachibowli with a few hundred students, including girls, staging a sit-in at the main gate of the university. It continued all through the night. The students raised slogans against the Delhi police and the BJP-led Central government. They condemned what they termed a ‘barbaric act’ of the Delhi police resulting in injuries to over 100 students and damage to property.

On Monday, the students boycotted the semester examination of the university. A rally is planned during the day by the students in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) even as a group of students are continuing the demonstration at the main gate of the campus.

Policemen were deployed in huge numbers near the campus to prevent the students from coming out on the roads. However, the student’s union leaders said they had no plans to move out to the roads without obtaining permission from the police.

At Osmania University, the students will be holding a protest demonstration at 4 pm on the Arts College campus against the alleged brutality of the police on students of Jamia Millia University.

