Police arrest five Gotti Koyas for supporting Maoists in Bhupalpally district

DSP Bonala Kishan said that Mahamutham SI Ch Srinivas, during patrolling in the morning, had arrested the five persons when they tried to escape after seeing the police on the outskirts of the Gotti Koya gudem (hamlet).

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The Mahamutharam police have arrested five people belonging to Gotti Koya tribe on the charges supporting the Maoists and seized two detonators, two gelatin sticks, two steel boxes and ten pamphlets belonging to the outlawed Maoists from them on Saturday.

Presenting them before media at Kataram, DSP Bonala Kishan said that Mahamutham SI Ch Srinivas, during patrolling in the morning, had arrested the five persons when they tried to escape after seeing the police on the outskirts of the Gotti Koya gudem (hamlet). “When the police team searched them, they found detonators, gelatin sticks, steel boxes and pamphlets,” the DSP and added that the arrested had been identified as Madakam Nandu, Madakam Mahesh, Madakam Kamalesh, Madakam Chandriah and Podiam Lingaiah. The DSP said that those arrested were natives of different places of the neighbouring Chattisgarh State. But they had settled down at the Gotti Koya gudem in Mahamutharam. He also added that they were going to hand over the seized material to the leader of the Eturunagaram and Mahadevpur are dalam, Kankanala Raji Reddy alias Venkatesh alias Dharmanna.

Speaking on the occasion, the DSP has called upon the people not provide any kind of assistance to the banned CPI (Maoists) and urged them to provide information about the movement of the Maoists by calling at 8333923857 or 9440795160 or 9440795195. “We will keep the details of the persons who provided the information to us secret,” he added.

Kataram CI B Hathiram and Mahamutharam SI Ch Srinnivas were present at the press meet. Meanwhile, posters against the Maoists were pasted on the walls at Gandikamaram village of Mahamutharam mandal on Saturday. It is alleged that the Maoists had become the obstruction to the development and they were using the innocent adivasis as their shields. The posters were even pasted on the Maoist memorial ‘stupa’. The mandal was a bastion for the Maoists in the past.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .