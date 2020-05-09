Police arrest four for selling Haleem in Karimnagar

By | Published: 11:31 pm

Karimnagar : Police conducted a raid on Haleem and Harees manufacturing centres and detained four persons for preparing dishes illegally by violating lockdown norms. Based on reliable information, Task Force police carried out checking in two Haleem and Harees preparation units in Fathepura and Godamgadda areas in Karimnagar town on Saturday.

Syed Khadeer and his two sons Mudassar and Abrathkawali, who have been preparing the dishes in Fathepura, were taken into custody and seized 75 kilograms meat and cooking material. They were handed over to one town police. In another raid, cops arrested Sheik Fareed and seized three kg mutton and cooking material from him. A resident of Sanjaynagar, Fareed is running the unit at Godamgadda area. He supplied the dishes to about 150 members. A case was registered against him in two town police station.

In the month of Ramazan, Muslims consume Haleem and Harees while breaking the fast in the evening. Since it is nutritious food, a majority of the community people would prefer the dish. However, they are unable to get the dishes since the regular hotels as well as special Haleem and Harees manufacture centers have been closed in the wake of the lockdown and night curfew being imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

Taking it as an advantage, these people are preparing the dishes secretly and giving door delivery to customers by taking orders over phones.

