Police arrest thief, recover Rs 1.10 lakh worth ornaments in Warangal

By | Published: 5:02 pm

Warangal Urban: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police led by Inspector L Ramesh Kumar along with Madikonda police have arrested a thief and recovered Rs 1.10 lakh worth gold ornaments from him on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Siluveru Shekar (32), a resident of Chityal village of Nalgonda district. According to the police, Shekar, who is working as a lorry driver, habituated to drinking and other ill habits and wanted to earn easy money. As a part of his plans, he used to target the locked houses and break into them in the night. He committed thefts under Madikonda police station limits and under Ghanapuram PS limits in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district in August and September last year.

Police have arrested him near Madikonda Chowrasta and recovered 20 grams of gold ornaments. CP Promod Kumar has appreciated CCS inspector L Ramesh and others for arresting the thief.

