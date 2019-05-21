Police arrest three chain-snatchers in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:58 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad police nabbed three members of a chain-snatching gang from Maharashtra, whose modus operandi was to snatch chains from single women travelling in autorickshaws at Nizamabad and surrounding villages. The police seized three chains from them.

Makloor police arrested Maharashtra gang, who robbed the single women, who were travelling in single around Makloor and surrounding villages in Nizamabad district.

The gang members belonged to Maharashtra and were addicted to bad habits such as drinking and gambling.

Nizamabad North Rural Circle Inspector Srinath Reddy said that this gang comprised with Ganesh, Vishal and Raju robbed many women in Nizamabad district in the last six months.

He said that police seized three chains from them and Makloor SI Sainath, head constable Swamy Goud, constables Mallesh, Nagender, Home Guard Goverdhan arrested this gang. Nizamabad ACP Srinivas Kumar appreciated the team.

