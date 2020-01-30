Police arrest two for cheating, recover Rs 23 lakhs in Warangal

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Warangal: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police and Subedari police arrested two persons including a woman, and recovered Rs 23.69 lakh cash and 147 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 6 lakh from them.

The arrested have been identified as Koilipala Padma alias Talli alias Renuka, of Vangara village in Kamalapur of Warangal Urban district and Tulisegari Raja Babu of Dhanwada village in Kataram of Jayashankar Bhupalpaplly district. Both of them have been living in Hanamkonda for quite some time now.

Presenting the accused before media here on Thursday, Warangal CP V Ravinder said that both the accused were working as house maid and house servant at the house of one Munja Venkataswamy and Annapurna in Julywada in Hanamkonda.

“While Venkatswamy’s son is abroad, their daughter is living in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, their grandson is not well. Knowing this, Padma claimed that she would cure the health problems as she would be possessed by ‘goddess Renuka’ and told them that they need to spend Rs 4 lakh for the rituals. On other hand, one day, she also threatened one Venkataramesh, a relative of Venakatswami that he would die soon and claimed that he can survive by doing special puja to the god and collected Rs 5 lakh from him,” the CP explained. She also cheated Venkataswamy’s nephew claiming that he was a victim of witchcraft.

The accused with the help of Raja Babu has cheated Venkataswamy several times and got Rs 10 lakh cash as when the family was facing health problems. She with the help of Raja Babu also forcibly made sign on promissory notes worth Rs 15 lakh. The accused have also forcibly took 120 grams of gold from the victims. However, knowing that they were being deceived by Renuka and Raja Babu, the couple approached the police and lodged a complained with the police. Following this, police have arrested the cheaters and recovered the amount and gold.

