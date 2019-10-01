Police arrest two in Rs 54 lakh robbery case in Kothagudem

By | Published: 12:00 am 12:07 am

Kothagudem: The police have cracked a robbery case that took place in the first week of September with the arrest of two persons, Kothagudem DSP SM Ali, said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Md. Aftab and Irkhar Ahmed of Uttar Pradesh. They robbed Rs 54,03000 cash from a passenger on Sep 5 on a bus at NK Nagar under the limits of Chunchupalli Police Station.

A special team of police investigating the case with the help of CCTV footage has identified four persons involved in the robbery. The duo was nabbed at Regalla Cross Road under Laxmidevipally Police Station on Sunday.

The accused have deposited the cash in their banks accounts and those accounts were frozen with the help of concerned banks. Cases were also booked against the four at Chunchupalli, Laxmidevipally, Bhadrachalam and at Dharmavaram police station of Anantapur district.

Two other accused who were identified as Imran and Vaseem and were absconding would soon be nabbed, the DSP informed adding a team was formed for the purpose.