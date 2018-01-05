Police arrest woman Maoist near Jayashankar Bhupalpally

By | Published: 6:34 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: The police have arrested Madivi Pande alias Susheela (29), who was allegedly working as the protection platoon commander of Central Committee Member Katakam Sudharshan alias Anand, on Friday during a vehicle check up.

The police have also arrested two militia members Ramesh and Nandhini along with Madivi.

She had come to Mulugu to get medical treatment for injury on her left shoulder. While returning to Chhattisgarh, she was apprehended.

Presenting them before media at his office at Eturunagaram in the district, ASP Rahul Hegde said that the Venkatapuram police along with a platoon of CRPF were conducting vehicle checking in Venkatapuram center.

On suspicion, they have taken the three persons into custody and questioned them, and they have learned that one of them is Madivi Pande, a resident of Urren Village, Bairanghad Taluka, Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh State, who has been working for the Maoists party.

Madivi worked at different levels from 2009 in CPI Maoist party. It is said that she worked in the Jan Militia from 2009 to 2010, worked in the Marthur local organization squad (LOS) from 2010 to 2011. Later in 2012, she worked with the Bairanghad LOS, in 2013 with the Bairanghad Platoon, and in 2014 Gangulur LOS. She was later promoted as Area Committee Member (ACM).

“She has been working as the working as the protection platoon commander of Central Committee Member Katakam Sudharshan alias Duladadha, and participated in several offences in Chhattisgarh State as well as in Telangana,” the ASP said and added that she had participated in an offence occurred at Tekulagudem village of Wazeedu Mandal, where the CPI Maoists set ablaze the road contract work vehicles in January 2015.

It is also alleged that in May-2015, she participated in an exchange of fire between police and Maoists near Kodijuttugutta.

In March-2017, she participated in the planting of land mine near Palem project area with an intention to kill the police party and she was also involved in the planting of land mine along with wall posters with an intention to kill the police party at Kothapally cross road near Vijayapuri colony in December last year.