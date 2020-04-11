Police book case against Mulugu Excise SI for trespassing

By | Published: 6:33 pm

Mulugu: Local police have registered a case against Mulugu Excise Sub-Inspector, Bharathi for allegedly trespassing into a house and decamping with a gold chain and a mobile phone.

According to the police sources, a case was registered against the Excise SI based on a complaint lodged by one Aduvla Venkatesh, a resident of Mulugu, who alleged that the Excise SI entered his house by breaking the lock on Thursday when he was away from the house.

The Excise Sub-Inspector allegedly thrown the household articles on the floor and also broken the lock of the almirah. “She had stolen a gold chain worth Rs 65,000 and a mobile phone worth Rs 1500,” he alleged in the petition. The complainant also alleged that the Excise SI had hurled abuses in filthy language at his mother.

“When I went to her office on Friday to know why she had come to my house. She said that she had gone to my house as she learnt that my mother was brewing ID liquor. She also admitted that she had broken open the lock and entered the house and asked me do whatever I wish. Following this, I am coming to the police station,” the complainant said.

Sub-Inspector Raju Bandari said that they had booked a case against the Excise SI Bharathi under Section 290, 427, 379, and 454 of the IPC and taken up the investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .