Police chiefs face intelligence probe

By | Published: 1:16 am

Karimnagar: Intelligence Department officials are reportedly conducting enquiry about the Commissioners of different Police Commissionerates.

The State government directed the intelligence department to inquire into irregularities after it received several complaints regarding the functioning of some Police Commissioners.

A lot of activity has been taken place in the newly formed Police Commissionerates in Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Nizamabad, Siddipet, and Khammam. Besides installing CCTV cameras, drone cameras, interceptor vehicles, bodaywarm cameras, Hawk Eye and other modern technology based programs have been introduced.

Meanwhile, though the police officials claim to have purchased CCTV cameras by inviting tenders and installed them in the commissionerates, CPs are not following the due process, claimed a senior police officer on condition of anonymity. So, the Intelligence officials are said to have collected information and documents to verify if the procurement was done in a fair manner.

On the other hand, police officials are collecting details of Circle Inspectors who got promotions without working in the loop-line in Warangal range. It was mandatory for cops to work in non-priority posts for at least two years before getting promotions.

However, a number of officers did not work in loop-line before getting promotions, a senior police officers said on the condition of anonymity.