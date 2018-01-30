Police, civic body staff hold ‘Sramadanam’ in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Karimnagar: Police, municipal corporation staff and members of a peace committee performed Sramadanam and removed weeds from trees planted at Markfed grounds as part of Haritha Haram third phase.

Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, Commissioner of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Sheshank and Circle Inspector, Town-II, Mahesh Goud, Corporator Bana Srikanth and others participated in Sramadanam programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalasan Reddy said that each and every tree planted as part of Haritha Haram would be protected. It was the responsibility of every citizen to protect society from pollution by taking measures to protect trees, he added.

Informing that Police Department has planted 25,000 saplings, the CP said trees planted in Markfed and city police training centre had grown. Besides digging three borewells, water was being supplied through drip system.

To protect trees from animals, fencing had also been arranged around plants with the support of the district Collector.

Sheshank said all measures had been taken to protect 1 lakh saplings planted in the town.