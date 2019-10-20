Police Commemoration Day: Blood donation camp held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: A total of 362 policemen donated blood during a blood donation camp organized by the Rachakonda Police on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat who inaugurated the camp said several activities were organized by the police including traffic police and SHE teams during the week.

He said the police conducted various awareness programs at school, colleges and orphanages. Essay writing competitions were organized by the police and all the Station House Officers visited the families of the police martyrs. Bhagwat asked the police to donate blood whenever required for patients suffering from Thalassemia and also for victims of accidents. A CD of songs written by Nagamallu, Inspector Traffic L B Nagar was released on the occasion.

