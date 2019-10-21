Police Commemoration Day observed across Telangana

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Nalgonda: Chairman of Legislative Council Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday said that development of any country was possible only when the law and order was under control. Observing the Police Martyrs Commemoration Day, the Council Chairman said the initiatives taken by the State government had changed the image of police department in the society.

Speaking after paying tributes to police personnel who were martyred while discharging their duties at the Police Martyrs Pylon located at the police headquarters, he said that investments would flow in and jobs would be created in any State when law and order situation is under control. “Efficiency of our police department placed Telangana State in top position in the country in protection of law and order. The State government has also been supporting the families of policemen who sacrificed their lives in this regard,” he stated and appreciated the police for rooting out extremism from the State.

Pointing out that the State government had accorded top priority to strengthening the police department and providing facilities to police personnel, he said the image of the police had completely changed in Telangana after formation of the State.

He said the State government hiked the salaries of Home Guards besides increasing the ex-gratia to Rs 40 lakh for families of policemen who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties.

Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath said that people first approach the police when they are faced with injustice. “Policemen should instil confidence among people that they will get justice when approached, and achieving this goal is the real tribute to police martyrs,” he observed, adding that cops work round the clock and are always ready to sacrifice their lives in ensuring law and order in the society. He asked the police personnel to rededicate themselves to their duty and work hard to improve the image and respect of the department in the society.

Additional Superintendent of Police read out the names of 292 police martyrs of the country on the occasion. Earlier, the in-charge District Collector Chandrashekhar and Superintendent of Police received the guard of honour during Smruthi Parade.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy, Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Miryalaguda MLA N Bhasker Rao, Deputy Superintendents of Police Gangaram, Suresh Kumar and Ramesh also attended the programme.

Police Commemoration Day observed in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Police Martyrs Commemoration Day was celebrated on a grand note in erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday. Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, Collectors and police officials paid rich tributes to police martyrs by observing the day.

While BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar paid their homage to the martyrs in Karimnagar, Ramagundam Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana paid tributes to the cops who laid their lives on the line of duty, in Godavarikhani.

District Collectors D Krishna Bhaskar and Dr A Sharath participated in the programme in Rajanna-Sircilla and Jagitial districts respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries appreciated the services being rendered by the police for protection and safety of the people. Family members of martyred police were honoured with appreciation certificates.

Politicos, IPS officers pay tributes to martyrs in Gadwal

Jogulamba Gadwal: Rich tributes were paid to police martyrs, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, by Jogulamba Gadwal ASP K Krishna, Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy, Alampur MLA VM Abraham, ZP Chairperson K Saritha and police officers who attended the Police Commemoration Day parade held in Gadwal town on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the public representatives said that they couldn’t imagine a society without police and said that unlike other jobs, police duty was a 24 hours job and the department is dedicated with their service to the society covering from commoners to elites to heads of the state.

ASP K Krishna stated that 292 policemen sacrificed their lives on duty across the country this year and read out their names and the sacrifices they made. The guests paid their homage at the martyrs memorial and along before taking out a rally in town with children remembering the martyrs.

Police martyrs remembered in Sangareddy

Siddipet: Police Commemoration Day was observed in Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak districts on Monday. Siddipet Collector P Venkatrami Reddy offered floral tributes at the Martyr’s memorial on the occasion. ADCP Narasimha Reddy and other officials also garlanded the memorial and paid homage to the police personnel who laid down their lives while discharging duties. Later, the Collector distributed gifts to the family members of Martyrs.

In Medak, district Collector K Dharma Reddy and Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepthi paid floral tributes to the martyrs. They also distributed prizes to the children who participated in an essay writing competition held to mark the occasion.

Police for peaceful society: SP

Wanaparthy: District SP K Apoorva Rao on Monday said when Chinese army tried to infiltrate into the Indian Territory, it was the CRPF jawans who had bravely fought with them and were martyred, the reason why October 21 was being observed as the Police Martyrs Commemoration Day every year.

SP Apoorva Rao took guard of honour during the police parade marking the Commemoration Day held at the Government Polytechnic College Grounds in Wanaparthy town and paid her respects to martyred policemen at the martyr’s memorial and observed two-minute silence along with all the policemen present there.

Recalling how four brave policemen were martyred in the line of duty in Wanaparthy district till now, the IPS officer said that it was because of their invaluable sacrifices ensuring law and order was protected and people were able to live peacefully with confidence in the police department.

The family members of martyred cops were honoured and prizes were distributed to the children who won in various competitions held during the week-long activities marking the Police Commemoration Week which concluded on Monday.

