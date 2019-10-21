Police Commemoration Day observed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:49 am 11:05 am

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said the State government is keen on taking up welfare measures for the well-being of the policemen in the State.

Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day function held at the Goshamahal police stadium on Monday, the Home Minister said the State government was constructing a 20-storeyed state of art Police Command and Control Centre. He said the government had provided the police department infrastructure needed for better policing.

Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy said a total of 292 policemen of different ranks sacrificed their lives while performing their duty across the country.

Reddy said the State police were focused in ensuring safety and security of the people of Telangana. The police were taking up various community-based policing initiatives in the State apart from its regular duties of law enforcement and protecting the public from vested interests.

He recalled the exemplary work of the Telangana police in ensuring conviction of an accused in a case of rape of a baby at Warangal by holding trial in a special court. The efforts of the police made sure the judgment in the case was pronounced in a record time of 21 days and the man was convicted for a life-term.

The DGP said the State government has taken up several measures including providing accident insurance cover, health facilities and also announced ex-gratia package in case of death of policemen while performing their duty. He said the State government is keen to improving the functioning of the police by providing necessary infrastructure and equipment.

The Home Minister and the Director General of Police later placed wreaths at the Martyrs memorial and paid tributes to the policemen who lost their lives while performing their duty across the country.

