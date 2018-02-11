Police conduct cordon and search at Medipally

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police conducted a cordon and search operation at Medipally area in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the operation had a total of 200 police personnel including the Malkajgiri DCP, Assistant Commissioners of Police and other officials participating in it. It started around 4.30 am and concluded around 6.30 am. Officials searched in areas including Budigajangala Colony, Indira Nagar, Veerareddy Nagar and Boduppal.

During the operation, 11 suspects were detained and two history sheeters were arrested while 13 bikes and two auto trollies with identical number plates were seized.

Apart from these, two belt shop owners and one illegal medicine distributor too were held.