Police conduct cordon and search in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:05 pm

Nalgonda: Four persons were taken into custody by the police who also seized 45 motorcycles, five autorickshaws and two bundles of banned gutkha during cordon and search in Sathish Nagar and bus stand area in Nalgonda town in the early hours of Sunday.

Four Circle Inspectors, ten Sub-Inspectors, 12 Assistant Sub-Inspectors and 60 constables and home guards participated in the cordon and search, which continued for two hours.

The police conducted cordon and search from 4 am to 6 am and verified the identity of the persons living in the area.

The police searched the houses and lodges in bus stand area and inquired about the people staying in them. Supervising the cordon and search, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda, Venkateshwarlu instructed the owners of lodges to maintain records and preserve xerox copy of identity cards of the persons, who would board in lodges.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkateshwarlu said that cordon and searches were aimed at removing feeling of insecurity in the people and check the movements of the persons, who had criminal history. The people should inform the police, if they found movement of suspicious persons in their areas. He reminded that the police were extensively conducting patrolling in the town and keeping vigil on the old offenders. Stating that the people had no need to panic during cordon and search, he sought the cooperation to the police during the search.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter