Police conduct Mission Chabutra in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police conducted a ‘Mission Chabutra’, at various places in the Banjara Hills division and detained 47 persons here in the wee hours of Monday.

The mission was conducted in areas including Syed Nagar and NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills, starting around 1 am and continuing for two hours. Most of the persons caught were youngsters who were found moving aimlessly during night and spending late hours on the streets.

“We verified their antecedents, warned them and let off. Some of them had links with suspects too. Further verification is being done. No cases have been booked,” police said.