Police conduct pre-recruitment training for job aspirants

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: With the inauguration of the pre-recruitment training programme for posts of police constables in the East Zone, job aspirants who enrolled for the programme approached the Sultan Bazaar police for guidance on Thursday.

Officials at the police station helped the job aspirants and started training them as part of the programme.

The inaugural function of the pre-recruitment training was organised by the East Zone police at the Osmania Medical College at Koti on Tuesday.

A total of 1,323 job aspirants had enrolled themselves. This includes 324 female candidates across the nine police stations in the zone. Hyderabad Police Commissioner V V Srinivasa Rao briefed the aspirants about the training programme.