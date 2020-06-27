Police constable committs suicide due to family issues in Kamareddy

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Kamareddy: A police constable working in Jagdgirigutta allegedly died by suicide at his village Tadwai of Kamareddy district on Friday.

The constable Mohammed Haji Mohammed (36) was married to Gousiya Begum of Adloor in Yellareddy a few years back and lives at Suchitra. He was reporting having some disputes with his wife who was living in her parents.

On Friday night he came to his village Tadwai and called his mother to inform that he was ending his life. He was believed to have taken poison. Villagers who noticed him, rushed him to to Kamareddy hospital, but he died on the way.

