Police constable’s folk song rocks the Telugu States

Hyderabad: The very mention of a folk song in the city reminds everyone about ‘Mayadari Maisammo Maisamma’. Now, it is the turn of ‘Gunna Gunna Mamidi…’ to rock parties and gatherings not only here or on YouTube, but in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as well.

Be it in a gym in the city, a ‘sangeet’ ceremony, marriage reception or popular dance programmes in Andhra Pradesh, the song sung by a 52-year-old police constable, Peddapuli Eshwar, of Kalwakurthy in Mahbubnagar district, is rocking the two Telugu States.

Search for the ‘Gunna Gunna Mamidi’ song on YouTube, and you will be joining millions who have already viewed it. Even videos based on the same song, featured in Dil Raju’s recent film ‘Raja The Great’ starring Ravi Teja, along with other videos posted by others have elicited similar response.

A bridegroom was found dancing to the song during his marriage reception in a video uploaded on YouTube, not to forget college students who too played the song during annual day and fresher’s day celebrations.

Flooded with calls

Such is the craze for Eshwar’s song that he has been flooded with calls from the two States requesting him to sing songs at marriage receptions. But he is choosy before committing anything because of his job.

He is currently posted as a driver with the Police Transport Organization in Petlaburj in the old city here.

“Music is my passion but I give more preference to my job. Whenever I get time, I sing folk songs,” Eshwar said, who has sung about 600 songs since the 80s. Given the song’s popularity, Eshwar got an invitation from Telugu associations in the US but he could not make it because of various reasons.

He said he himself composed the music for ‘Gunna Gunna Mamidi…’ with the lyrics being written by Uday Kumar from Jangoan district. The song became popular when it was sung at the ‘Rela Re Rela’ singing contest aired on MAA TV in 2007.

Eshwar, a resident of Sainagar in Balapur, became popular with his super-hit ‘Peddapuli’ song which reverberates in lanes and bylanes in the city during Bonalu festivities every year. Now, ‘Gunna Gunna Mamidi…’ has taken over.

Eshwar also sings devotional songs during the Ayyappa Swamy ‘mahapadi pooja’, Ganesh and Bonalu festivals. He added that he learned the art of singing from his father Peddaiah.