Police counter against OU Prof goes missing in court record

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Thursday adjourned the habeas corpus writ plea pertaining to Osmania University Professor Kasim for non-availability of police counter. The counter filed by the police was missing in the record. The court had earlier expressed its displeasure on the arrest procedure adopted by the state police. The bench heard and recorded the statement of Kasim. It directed the police authorities to file a detailed counter on the number of cases against him and their progress. When the matter came up on Thursday, the bench found that the counter filed by the police was missing in court records and directed the Registry to trace the counter and posted the case on February 04.

Case against PVR Cinemas for delaying movie

Justice G Sridevi of the Telangana High Court granted stay in an application filed by PVR Cinemas. The petition was filed urging the court to quash the case filed against PVR Cinemas. K Sai Teja, Vice President, Forum Against Corruption, had filed a complaint against PVR Cinemas, Inorbit Mall complaining that the movie ‘Jumanji’ was delayed by 12 minutes wasting the time of the audience. He also complained that delaying a movie for running advertisements is an unfair practice and in violation of the Telangana Cinema Regulation Act.

