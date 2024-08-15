Police demonstrations attract audience in ID celebrations in Karimangar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 06:59 PM

Police dog demonstrating in Independence Day celebrations in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: Police personnel demonstrations attracted the audience participating in the 78th Independence Day celebrations held in police parade grounds here on Thursday. As part of the cultural programmes, police teams demonstrated different performances such as how a well-trained police sniper dog detecting suspects involved in the murder or any other crime, rescue operation of a kidnaped VIP, defusion of bombs by bomb disposal team and others.

People participating in celebrations watched demonstrations with curiosity since they would not usually get an opportunity to watch such incidents directly. Except for parades and other security arrangements, police would usually not demonstrate any performances either in Independence and Republic Day celebrations. However, they exhibited many performances following the special interest of the Commissioner of Police Abhishek Mohanty.

Earlier, IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu hosted tricolor while participating in celebrations. On the other hand, Independence Day celebrations were held in Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts on a grand scale.