Police deployed across Hyderabad after flash protest alert

Published: 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: Hundreds of policemen were deployed in the city following information of a flash protest against CAA and NRC at important junctions on Wednesday night.

On coming to know about it through social media, police officials rushed contingents to the places where the protest was expected at 8 p.m.

The police including Rapid Action Force, Quick Reaction Team, Task Force, City Armed Reserve platoons and several police buses were deployed.

According to officials, a message on Twitter asked public to participate in large numbers in flash protests at Bahadurpura, Masab Tank, Necklace Road, Moosarambagh, Kachiguda crossroads and Tolichowki.

The policemen, some in civil clothes too, were at important traffic junctions and near mosques and other gathering places too. The police continued the bandobast till late in the night.

However no protest was reported anywhere.

