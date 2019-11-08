Police deploys drone cameras to shoot agitations in Karimnagar

By | Published: 5:56 pm

Karimnagar: In the wake of local MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s allegation that he was assaulted by the police while he was participating in a funeral procession, Karimangar commissionerate police have begun using drone cameras to record dharnas and other protest demonstrations.

Besides recording protests with the help of handheld cameras by the police personnel, drone cameras have also been deployed to shoot the entire episode to get clear picture on a particular incident.

Police officials reportedly took this decision in the wake of MP’s allegation. Sanjay alleged that he was attacked and assaulted by the police personnel while he was participating in the funeral procession of RTC driver N Babu in Arepalli of Karimangar mandal recently.

Though police officials made it clear that no police personnel assaulted the MP, Sanjay issued notice to move privilege motion against Karimangar police for attacking and physically assaulting him by breaking his parliament privileges. He submitted notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

Alerted by MP’s incident, cops deployed a drone camera to shoot congress party dharna staged in front of collectorate on Friday. As part of nationwide protest against anti-people policies of the central government, Congress activists led by TPCC working president, Ponnam Prabhakar staged dharna. When the agitating works tried to gatecrash into collectorate, cops used drone camera to record the protest.

Except one or two incidents including students’ protest in Satavahana University, police never used drown camera to shoot agitations. Though RTC workers were continuing their protests during the last 35 days as part of their strike, drown cameras have not been used.

Cops successfully controlled open drinking in and around Lower Manair Dam and other areas and they managed to unearth sand stocks hide illegally under haystacks in the outskirts of villages with the help of drone cameras.

Thought MP was making allegation against cops, they were unable to establish what exactly was happened in the funeral procession since they had not used drone cameras to shoot incident. Moreover, there was no Closed Circuit cameras at the incident spot to explore facts, said a senior police officer on the condition of anonymity.

