Police destroy ganja plants in Gadwal

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: Police officers, based on specific inputs, raided agricultural farms of four persons — Dayyam Naganna, Krishna, Hanumanthu and Nagesh — all residents of Eedigonipally village of Aiza mandal on Thursday and found that they were cultivating ganja as an inter-crop for chilli.

Aiza CI Venkateswarlu, SI Jagadeeshwarlu and team raided the farm and destroyed the ganja plants. They registered cases against the farmers and launched investigations.

