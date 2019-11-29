Police distribute blankets to elderly in Adilabad

By | Published: 9:28 pm

Adilabad: As part of community policing, police distributed 500 blankets to elderly persons of Umri-B village in Gudihathnoor mandal on Friday. The blankets were sponsored by the Agarwal Samaj Sahayat Trust, a Hyderabad-based voluntary organisation. Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier was the chief guest of the event.

Warrier said policemen were taking part in social service and had established cordial relations with the public. He requested the residents to protect forest cover and to raise saplings. He appreciated the voluntary oganisation for coming forward to donate the blankets which would help elderly people during winter.

He said they would organise similar events in other villages too. He urged the people to bring their problems to the notice of higher authorities and sought their cooperation in maintaining law and order. The police were trying to resolve major challenges facing the rural areas, he said.

Utnoor DSP B David Yesudas, Ichoda Inspector N Srinivas, Sub-Inspectors K Rohini, G Pullaiah, Bharath and Suman, organisers of the trust Rajesh Kumar Agarwal, Karonimal Agarwal and public representatives of the village were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter