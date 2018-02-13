Police dogs passing out parade held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:47 am

Hyderabad: The Integrated Intelligence Training Academy in Moinabad should gear up for preparing the police forces to meet future challenges of extremism and terrorism in the country, Chief Secretary SK Joshi has said.

Speaking after reviewing the ‘Dikshant’ passing out parade of the 17th batch of canines and their handlers on the sprawling campus of the academy on Monday, he appreciated the canines along with their handlers for their obedience and skills displayed during the parade.

Director-General of Police M Mahender Reddy, who was also present at the event, said the professional competence of the police should be improved constantly through regular training programmes.

“Our work relating to investigation of cases, security of VIPs and vital installations was assessed by the community expecting us to be protectors at all times,” he said, adding that the academy has been a good example of excellence in police work.

Intelligence Security Wing (ISW) OSD MK Singh said the present batch comprised 71 dogs and 92 dog handlers from Arunachal Pradesh (6), Tripura (4), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) (3), Telangana Greyhounds (2), OCTOPUS (3), ISW (2) and 51 from other units of Telangana State Police, who graduated after undergoing eight months of rigorous training to perform field duties in the category of tracker, sniffer, assault and narcotic fields in their respective units.

The canines include labrador, German shepherd, Belgian malinois, doberman and golden retriever breeds.

Intelligence IG V Naveen Chand said the ‘Canine Training Centre’, which started training with 11 canines in 2004, had so far trained 507 canines from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and other States.

The Chief Secretary gave away medals to the outstanding canines in various categories. The DGP, along with Telangana Police Housing Corporation Limited Chairman Koleti Damodar and Managing Director B Malla Reddy later inaugurated a new kennel complex for 20 canines.