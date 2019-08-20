Police drawing up plans to make Yadadri route safer

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: With the Sri Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri attracting more devotees and the footfall increasing by the day, road safety has become a concern. With frequent road mishaps being reported in the temple town and surroundings, officials have started focusing on preventive measures.

Thousands of people, apart from devotees who come to the temple town every day, take the Hyderabad-Warangal highway passing through Raigiri village. Officials said 26 road mishaps were reported in the last seven months, mostly in the Raigiri village area, of which seven were fatal accidents. Heavy traffic on the Hyderabad-Warangal highway, no alternate route and narrow roads in Raigiri were observed as the factors causing mishaps. They are contemplating setting up more speed breakers and land acquisition for widening the road.

“We have inspected the route twice now. There have been many accidents in recent times. We are thinking of putting up some signage and diversion boards,” Yadadri-Bhongir zone DCP K Narayana Reddy said.

“From Bhongir towards Warangal, there is no other way but via Raigiri. They cannot get on to the highway before this village. Likewise from Yadadri to Bhongir, they have to get down at the municipal office which is far away for their onward journey,” the DCP said.

People can also take a diversion towards the left to reach the temple, but that road is too small. It is quite difficult to expand it due to space constraint, as there is no space available, he said. The Rachakonda Police have already started looking at the possible solutions.

“We are planning to have more speed breakers though they can possibly prolong the journey leading to irritation among motorists,” the DCP said.

Officials said widening the road too was a critical step. “If we want to widen it, we need to go for land acquisition. It is a lengthy process or we should deliberately put some blocks to control traffic. It is like an unsolved puzzle as of now,” the officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter