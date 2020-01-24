Police file case against Nizamabad MP

By | Published: 12:58 am

Nizamabad: The Three Town police here filed a case against Nizamabad MP D Aravind for violating the norms of the Telangana Municipal Act. On Tuesday night, Three Town police registered a case against Aravind for violating municipal election code, under Sections 208 and 209 of the Telangana Municipal Act. According to Three Town SI Santhosh Kumar, after conclusion of the municipal election campaign on January 20, the Nizamabad MP put out a comment on January 21 in his Facebook account to entice voters.

He said that on seeing this, the Nizamabad Collector, C. Narayana Reddy, ordered registration of a case against Aravind under Sections 208 and 209 of Telangana Municipal Act for violating municipal election norms. However, Aravind said that in line with the orders of officials, he removed the comments in social media.

Police are also trying to book another case against Aravind, as he quarrelled with police officials at 41 division of Chandrashekhar Colony on January 22.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .