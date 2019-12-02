Police found head of woman at Pedda Cheruvu tank in Kamareddy 

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Kamareddy: Kamareddy police found a woman’s head at Pedda Chervu tank on Monday after a week, they allegedly found the ‘same’ woman’s dead body nearby.

Unidentified persons killed the woman and burnt the body at Pedda Chervu tank of Kamareddy district headquarters. Police suspect they found the head which belongs to the beheaded woman’s body.

Police did not identify the beheaded woman and conducting inquiry. The deceased woman is between 25 to 40 years of age, claim police.

