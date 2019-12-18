Police have become service providers: Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar

By | Published: 12:26 am 9:49 pm

Hyderabad: Is it necessary that one has to go to a police station to lodge a complaint?

In 60 to 70 per cent of instances, one need not. The patrol team, which is the first level of contact for any crime victim or a witness, can collect the complaint, obtain the signature and transfer it to the station for a case to be registered. Only in respect of some complaints, perhaps, the citizen may have to visit the station to lodge a complaint. This is an initiative that the Hyderabad City Police will be unveiling shortly.

“By no means is it an easy task. But we are confident of doing it because, 60 to 70 per cent of the work done at the police stations, can be done by the patrol teams on roads. They are the first level of contact for witnesses or crime victims as they would rush to the scene of crime or nuisance on being alerted by the citizens through dialing 100. What we require now is the reorientation of the patrol team personnel and that exercise has been going on,” asserts City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.

In a free-wheeling chat with Telangana Today, Anjani Kumar said there were 122 patrol cars in the twin cities, which are geo-tagged so that the control room could monitor their movements. Each patrol car travels about 60 km a day and the patrol team officers are fully empowered. The patrol team personnel are equipped with a tab on which special apps are loaded so that at the click of a button, he can access different databases and download information required, be it that of a vehicle or a suspect or the list of persons released from jail in recent times.

“Our effort is to ensure that the citizen gets proper service. Police is no longer a force, but a service provider. Our efforts in this direction have begun, but I must concede that we are not sure of 100 per cent results on this count,” Anjani Kumar concedes.

Hyderabad City Police was the first in the country to adapt to use of technology for better policing with the firm belief that police is a service provider. Each of the patrol teams has been equipped with tablets. The patrol teams have to upload information on the tablets about disputes, issues which could lead to law and order issues, citing of suspects, people with criminal record etc.

“Hitherto, this information was only on paper and cross-checking everything was time consuming and often left to the individual’s discretion. But with everything computerised, it has become easier to verify,” the Commissioner says.

The biggest difference that technology adaptation brought in the City Police was the monitoring of the daily performance of its officials.

“Gone are those days when the station house officer (SHO) or his superior needed to physically check everything, including whether the patrol teams had signed in point books to whether the armed pickets were alert. Now with everything computerised, we go by exception management. We monitor the exceptions only,” discloses Anjani Kumar.

“If a patrol vehicle strays away from the identified route, the software will flag it. This way the supervisor’s time is saved and he can focus more on useful things. In essence, the traditional methods of physical verification are replaced by software reports on exceptions,” he explains.

In addition to this, the logging of all details of incidents helps eliminate personal decisions. If a stabbing incident took place in a locality and if it is logged into the database, the patrol teams are bound to visit the place in future. Earlier, it would have depended on the decision of the SHO, but no more. Troublesome areas have point books which were, hitherto, signed by the patrol teams.

“Supervisory officers used to physically check whether the books were signed. But now the software sends the exception report and instead of looking at all the point books, we need to look at only which points were not touched by patrol teams. If there is a genuine reason, we can ignore it otherwise, we can counsel them,” explains the Commissioner.

Each police station area is divided into four or five routes depending on the incidence of crime. Each day, the control room identifies which route the patrol vehicles should move and the control room would know where the vehicles are at any given point of time. “This way, the process is dependent on technology and we supervise it by looking at the exceptions. This we hope will bring a qualitative difference,” he adds.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .